Vanderbilt, Jackalope Brewing Company Collaborate to Create New Ale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt and alumni-founded Jackalope Brewing Company announce the brewery’s latest offering, Conquer and Prevail Pale Ale, a co-crafted beer celebrating the Commodores that will be available soon—not only in the greater Middle Tennessee area, but across most of the nation.

Paying homage to Vanderbilt’s Alma Mater and celebrating the spirit of Vandy Athletics, Conquer and Prevail Pale Ale is a custom-brewed 5 percent ABV pale ale with a light, biscuity malt flavor featuring a citrus and stonefruit aroma. The beer will be sold at all Vanderbilt Athletic events with concessions offerings beginning Aug. 31 with the Dores’ football home opener against Virginia Tech. It will also be on tap at Jackalope’s tap room before the end of the month.

Conquer and Prevail Pale Ale will also be distributed at Nashville area restaurants, and it is slated to be stocked by Middle Tennessee Kroger stores beginning in mid-September. The beer will be available for consumer purchase in 45 states on Jackalope’s website later in 2024.

“The people at Jackalope have been terrific to collaborate with on this project,” said Candice Storey Lee, Vanderbilt vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director. “As we continue to enhance the fan experience in our venues and connect with our fans outside of our campus footprint, we see the rollout of Conquer and Prevail as a fun and highly visible part of that effort.”

Vanderbilt’s proceeds of the sale of Conquer and Prevail Pale Ale and merchandise will go to Opportunity Vanderbilt, the university’s no-loan financial aid program, which provides a wide variety of awards, including full-tuition scholarships for households with income of $150,000 or less. A portion of the proceeds will also be directed to the Vanderbilt Center for Addiction Research.

“When fans purchase Conquer and Prevail, they are not only showing their support for Vanderbilt, but also contributing to a cause that opens doors for students through Opportunity Vanderbilt,” said Steve Ertel, Vanderbilt vice chancellor for communications and marketing.

“We’re proud to collaborate with Jackalope to give our fans another way to show their Commodore pride and support Vanderbilt’s mission to provide transformative education and pathbreaking research,” Lee said.

Bailey Spaulding, CEO and founder of Jackalope Brewing Company, is a Vanderbilt Law School alum who has been a pioneer in the Nashville craft beer scene since 2009. The brewery, which officially opened on May 21, 2011, offers a variety of beers and creates numerous seasonal brews.

“We wanted to connect and build a sense of community—not just among Vanderbilt fans, but with everyone in the Nashville area,” Spaulding said. “No matter our backgrounds, we can come together over a great-tasting beer, and we encourage everyone to enjoy the experience responsibly.”

Commodore fans can sign up for notifications about the availability of Conquer and Prevail Pale Ale or visit Jackalope Brewing Company’s official website at jackalopebrew.com.

Jackalope Brewing and Vanderbilt University encourage fans to drink responsibly, 21+.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email