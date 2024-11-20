Vanderbilt Hall of Fame Class Announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt Vice Chancellor for Athletics and University Affairs and Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee today announced the Vanderbilt Athletics Hall of Fame’s newest class, with enshrinees representing eight varsity programs across more than 60 years.

Whether making history on the Olympic medal stand, playing in Super Bowls or writing novels that inspired Hollywood blockbusters, the Class of 2024 is an eclectic and accomplished bunch. Enshrinees followed different paths to a place among Vanderbilt’s all-time greats. But wherever life took them, they shared a commitment to reaching the full heights of their athletic, academic and individual potential—as well as a shared starting point for their journeys: Vanderbilt.

Pedro Alvarez, baseball

Chris Brady (Wolfe), women’s golf

Luke List, men’s golf

John Ed Miller, men’s basketball

Pat Toomay, football

Leslie Vidmar (Rubino), track and field

Ralph Webb, football

Lily Williams, cross country and Olympics

Brenard Wilson, football pioneer

Christina Wirth (Ricketts), women’s basketball

Vanderbilt will also honor the 1965 men’s basketball team that Miller and fellow Hall of Fame member Clyde Lee helped lead to an SEC title and NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance.

Official induction ceremonies will be Feb. 28; more details will follow. This year’s class allows the Hall of Fame to eclipse the century mark in membership, with 106 former student-athletes, coach, staff and legends now enshrined.

