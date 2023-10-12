Vanderbilt Golfer Cole Sherwood Named SEC Men’s Golfer of the Week

October 11, 2023 – Vanderbilt men’s golf senior Cole Sherwood’s victory at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational earned him SEC Men’s Golfer of the Week honors, as announced by the conference on Wednesday.

Sherwood collected the second individual title of his illustrious collegiate career by winning a playoff against Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht to claim the victory at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational. The senior from Austin, Texas carded 7-under 203 to force an extra hole. In the playoff, Sherwood sunk a 6-foot putt to win the individual title and earn an exemption into the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on the PGA Tour.

It is the third SEC Golfer of the Week honor for Sherwood. It is the first time he has earned the weekly accolade since the 2021-22 season when he was twice named the SEC Golfer of the Week.

The Vanderbilt men’s golf team captured its second tournament title of the season at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational. The Commodores shot 16-under 824 to win the event.

Vanderbilt returns to action Oct. 23-25 to play in the St Andrews Links Collegiate in St Andrews, Scotland. Check back with VUCommodores.com for a full tournament preview.

Source: Vanderbilt Sports

