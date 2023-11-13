Vanderbilt Gets Thumped by South Carolina 47-6

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina used a stifling defensive effort to claim a 47-6 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon at Williams Brice Stadium.

The Gamecocks held the Commodores scoreless through three quarters, building a 27-0 lead. Spencer Rattler threw for 351 and three touchdowns while rushing for another score to key the South Carolina offense.

South Carolina outgained Vanderbilt 487-234 in the game.

Up Next

Vanderbilt concludes the 2023 season on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Tennessee.

Source: Vanderbilt

