Vanderbilt Football Strength and Conditioning Coach Let go

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea has announced Brandon Hourigan, director of football strength and conditioning, will not return to the program.

“As I evaluate all aspects of our team following this disappointing season, a new direction in our strength and conditioning program is one important step,” Lea said. “The physical preparation of our team is an area where progress is essential.

“I appreciate Brandon Hourigan’s effort and investment over the past three seasons,” Lea concluded.

Lea has commenced a national search for the position.

Source: Vanderbilt

