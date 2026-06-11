Vanderbilt Football 2026 Kickoff Times and SEC Game Windows Announced

Vanderbilt football now has kickoff times or windows set for all 12 games of the 2026 season, with the SEC office releasing windows for the Commodores’ nine conference contests this week. More Sports News

What Are Vanderbilt’s First Three Game Times in 2026?

Vandy opens the season at home, with all three early games set for FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. The Commodores kick things off against Austin Peay on Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. on ESPN+/SEC Network+, followed by Delaware on Sept. 12 at 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network, and NC State on Sept. 19 at 11:45 a.m. on SEC Network.

What Are the Kickoff Windows for Vanderbilt’s SEC Games?

Here’s the full 2026 schedule with times and windows (all times Central):

Sept. 5 vs. Austin Peay – 6 p.m. (ESPN+/SECN+)

Sept. 12 vs. Delaware – 3:15 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sept. 19 vs. NC State – 11:45 a.m. (SEC Network)

Sept. 26 at Auburn – Afternoon (2:30–3:30 p.m.)

Oct. 3 at Georgia – Early (11 a.m.–noon)

Oct. 10 vs. Ole Miss – Flex (2:30–3:30 p.m. or 5–7 p.m.)

Oct. 17 vs. Arkansas – Flex (2:30–3:30 p.m. or 5–7 p.m.)

Oct. 24 at Kentucky – Night (5–7 p.m.)

Nov. 7 at Mississippi State – Flex (2:30–3:30 p.m. or 5–7 p.m.)

Nov. 14 vs. Alabama – Early (11 a.m.–noon)

Nov. 21 at Florida – Early (11 a.m.–noon)

Nov. 28 vs. Tennessee – Night (5–7 p.m.)

How Can Fans Buy Vanderbilt Football Tickets for 2026?

Season tickets and two mini-plan options are on sale now. Fans can purchase mini-plan tickets here, and those interested in season tickets or premium seating options should fill out the interest form to get the process started. A limited number of season tickets remain available.

Group tickets are on sale for all seven home games, and single-game tickets will go on sale at the end of July. Complete football ticket information is available at vucommodores.com. Groups of 15 or more can connect with a sales rep here or call (615) 322-4653 x1.

Source: Vanderbilt