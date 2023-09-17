Vanderbilt Falls to UNLV 40-37 with Last Second Field goal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV made a 36-yard field goal with five seconds left Saturday to hand Vanderbilt a 40-37 loss in a wild fourth quarter.

The winning kick was set up when Rebels backup quarterback Jayden Maiava completed a 48-yard pass to Ricky White to Vanderbilt’s 18-yard line. That play came after Vanderbilt missed a 33-yard field goal to the right with 44 seconds remaining.

Vanderbilt (2-2) trailed 30-17 in the fourth quarter and rallied to tie it at 30-all before both teams traded touchdowns in the final 2:23. Then came the final kicks — one that missed and one that split the uprights.

Vanderbilt hosts Kentucky this Saturday to open SEC play. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.

Source: Vanderbilt

