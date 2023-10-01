Vanderbilt Falls to No. 23 Ranked Missouri

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt was handed a 38-21 loss to No. 23 Missouri Saturday at FirstBank Stadium.

Ken Seals threw for 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns while collecting a rushing touchdown in his first start of the season. Seals drove the Commodores 76 yards in eight plays and ran for a 6-yard TD putting Vanderbilt up 7-3 in the first quarter.

The Commodores scored on their first two possessions of the fourth quarter. The first came on a 31-yard score from Seals to Will Sheppard, to give the receiver his SEC-leading seventh receiving touchdown of the season. Seals struck again on the next possession, this time finding Junior Sherrill for a 45-yard touchdown to make it a 10-point game at 31-21 with 9:36 left to play.

Vanderbilt’s (2-4, 0-2 SEC) offense put up 300 yards for the fifth-consecutive game.

Vanderbilt visits No. 22 Florida on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on the SEC Network. Source: Vanderbilt Sports More Sports News