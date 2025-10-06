Vanderbilt Falls to Alabama 14-30

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 16/17 Vanderbilt matched No. 10/11 Alabama through the first two quarters but fell 30-14 as the Crimson Tide pulled away in the second half to hand the Commodores their first defeat on the season.

Vanderbilt registered more than 300 yards on offense, but a pair of red zone turnovers proved costly with Alabama scoring 10 points off the miscues.

The Crimson Tide controlled the clock in the second half and finished the game with more than 37 minutes of possession.

Next up for the 5-1 Commodores is a bye week before hosting LSU on October 18 at FirstBank Stadium. Source: Vanderbilt

