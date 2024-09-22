Vanderbilt Falls in Double Overtime

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Blake Craig kicked a 37-yard field goal on the first possession of second overtime on Saturday to help lead No. 7/8 Missouri to a 30-27 victory over Vanderbilt at Faurot Field.

Craig’s score came after Brady Cook found Luther Burden III for a 25-yard touchdown to send the game to a second extra period. The Commodores (2-2, 0-1 SEC) had an opportunity to tie the contest but saw a 31-yard field-goal attempt go wide left.

Cook finished 23-of-37 passing for 226 yards and two scores, with Burden posting six receptions for a game-high 76 yards while catch both of those touchdown passes. Nate Noel ran for 199 yards on 24 carries as well as the Tigers (4-0, 1-0) finished with 442 yards of total offense.

Diego Pavia countered with 178 yards and a pair of touchdown throws for the Dores, hitting 14-of-23 attempts, and he led Vandy after finishing with 84 yards on 17 rushes as well. Eli Stowers was his top target after catching seven balls for 57 yards, while Sedrick Alexander chipped in with 52 yards on 11 carries.

Source: Vanderbilt

