Vanderbilt Drops Homecoming Contest to Auburn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. November 4, 2023 – The Vanderbilt football team fell on homecoming at FirstBank Stadium, as the Commodores close out the 2023 home slate with a 31-15 loss to Auburn.

After Auburn took a 14-0 lead, the Commodores got on the board early in the second quarter with an interception returned for a touchdown by sophomore Bryce Cowan. It is the first interception of Cowan’s career, as he jumped an Auburn pass at the Tigers’ 5-yard line and waltzed into the endzone untouched to pull the Dores within seven points at 14-7.

It is the second time this season Vanderbilt has returned an interception all the way to the endzone. Cowan is the ninth different Commodore to pick off a pass, as Vandy has collected a total of 11 interceptions this season.

The Commodores went into the locker room trailing by 10 points, as Auburn connected on a 32-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 17-7 advantage with 20 seconds left to play before halftime. Auburn scored a touchdown on its first two drives of the third quarter to take a 31-7 lead.

Freshman Junior Sherrill made it a two-possession game late in the third quarter, as he pulled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from senior Ken Seals down the middle of the field, then ran in the 2-point conversion to pull Vanderbilt within 16 points at 31-15. It is Sherrill’s second career receiving touchdown, as he also scored against Missouri.

Source: Vanderbilt

