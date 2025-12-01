Vanderbilt Dominates Tennessee in Knoxville Upset

November 29, 2025, Vanderbilt (10-2, 6-2) crushed Tennessee (8-4, 4-4) 45-24 before 101,914 fans at Neyland Stadium, scoring 24 unanswered points after halftime to secure the rivalry victory.

The Commodores controlled the second half after a 21-21 halftime tie. Vanderbilt’s balanced attack overwhelmed the Volunteers, who managed just three points after the break.

Pavia Orchestrates Balanced Attack

Diego Pavia commanded the offense with efficiency, completing 18 of 28 passes for 268 yards and one touchdown while adding a rushing score. The dual-threat quarterback kept Tennessee’s defense off balance throughout.

Quarterback Comp Att Yds TD INT Long Sack Diego Pavia (VANDY) 18 28 268 1 2 37 1 Joey Aguilar (TENN) 29 44 299 1 0 52 4

The first half featured five lead changes. Tennessee struck first on DeSean Bishop’s two-yard run, but Vanderbilt answered with Sedrick Alexander’s 28-yard scoring rush. Chris Brazzell II’s 52-yard touchdown catch and Bishop’s 35-yard run gave Tennessee leads, but Vanderbilt tied it 21-21 on Tre Richardson’s six-yard touchdown reception before halftime.

Alexander Powers Ground Attack

The Commodores’ rushing attack dominated with 314 yards on 37 carries. Alexander exploded for three touchdowns, including a backbreaking 39-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Running Back Att Gain Loss Net TD Long Avg Sedrick Alexander (VANDY) 10 116 1 115 3 39 11.5 Diego Pavia (VANDY) 20 171 6 165 1 41 8.2 DeSean Bishop (TENN) 20 106 9 97 2 35 4.8

Vanderbilt seized control after halftime. Alexander’s five-yard touchdown capped an 11-play drive to open the third quarter. Brock Taylor’s 35-yard field goal extended the lead to 31-21. Tennessee cut it to 31-24 on Max Gilbert’s 25-yard field goal, but Pavia’s 24-yard touchdown run and Alexander’s 39-yard scoring burst sealed the victory.

The Commodores dominated possession 34:59 to 25:01 and converted seven of 10 third downs. Vanderbilt’s defense held Tennessee scoreless in the third quarter and forced two failed fourth-down conversions.

More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email