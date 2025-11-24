Vanderbilt Dominates Kentucky 45-17 in Nashville

November 22, 2025 – Vanderbilt controlled the game from start to finish, routing Kentucky 45-17 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. The Commodores exploded for 42 unanswered points in the second and third quarters, turning a close contest into a blowout victory.

Pavia Powers Commodores Offense

Diego Pavia delivered an exceptional performance through the air, completing 33 of 39 passes for 484 yards and five touchdowns. The quarterback also contributed on the ground with 48 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Quarterback Comp-Att Yards TD INT Rating Diego Pavia (Vandy) 33-39 484 5 1 – Cutter Boley (UK) 26-44 280 2 2 –

Second Quarter Explosion

Vanderbilt scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to seize control. Tre Richardson caught three touchdown passes of 71, 15, and 56 yards, accounting for all of Pavia’s scoring strikes in the period. The Commodores built a 24-3 halftime advantage and never looked back.

Running Back Carries Yards Avg TD Diego Pavia (Vandy) 15 48 3.2 1 Seth McGowan (UK) 10 27 2.7 0

Defensive Dominance

Vanderbilt’s defense forced three Kentucky turnovers while limiting the Wildcats to just 31 rushing yards. The Commodores held Kentucky to 315 total yards while amassing 604 yards of their own.

Richardson finished with six receptions for 159 yards and three touchdowns, while Junior Sherrill added eight catches for 115 yards and a score. Kentucky’s lone bright spots came late, with J.J. Hester catching a 41-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and Fred Farrier II adding a 9-yard scoring reception.

Vanderbilt improves to 9-2 overall and 5-2 in conference play, while Kentucky falls to 5-6 and 2-6 in league action.

