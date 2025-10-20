Vanderbilt Defeats LSU 31-24

October 18, 2025 – Vanderbilt grinded out a 31-24 victory over LSU at FirstBank Stadium, controlling the game with an impressive ground attack that produced 239 rushing yards on 45 attempts.

The Commodores dominated time of possession, holding the ball for 36 minutes and 31 seconds while wearing down the LSU defense with physical running.

H3 Pavia’s Dual-Threat Performance

Diego Pavia delivered an efficient performance, completing 14 of 22 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown while serving as the team’s leading rusher with 86 yards and two scores on 17 carries.

Quarterback Comp-Att Yards TDs INTs Diego Pavia 14-22 160 1 0

H3 Balanced Running Attack

Vanderbilt’s rushing success came from multiple contributors, with four different players recording significant carries and creating matchup problems for LSU’s defense.

Running Back Carries Yards Average TDs Long Diego Pavia 17 86 5.1 2 21 Makhilyn Young 6 85 14.2 0 43 Sedrick Alexander 13 42 3.2 1 12 Tre Richardson 3 22 7.3 0 12

H3 Defense Makes Key Stops

The Commodore defense applied consistent pressure, recording two sacks for 13 yards and five tackles for loss. Langston Patterson anchored the unit with five solo tackles in a solid team defensive effort.

