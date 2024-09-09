Vanderbilt Defeats Alcorn State 55-0 for Second straight Win

It was all black and gold on Saturday night at FirstBank Stadium as Vanderbilt shut out Alcorn State 55-0, the first for the Commodores since beating East Tennessee State 38-0 in 2019.

Vanderbilt’s 55 points are the most scored in a game since last season’s win against Alabama A&M and the most in a shutout since a 58-0 victory against Presbyterian on Sept. 17, 2012. The Commodore defense kept the Braves at bay with only 71 total yards in the game. The last time Vandy held its opponent under 100 yards was when the defense limited Chattanooga to just 93 yards in 2003.

Vanderbilt heads to Atlanta to take on Georgia State at 6 pm C.T. next Saturday. The Commodores look to go 3-0 for the first time in the Clark Lea era.

Source: Vanderbilt

