Vanderbilt Crushes Georgia State 70-21

September 20, 2025 – Vanderbilt (4-0) dominated Georgia State (1-3) 70-21 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, building a 42-9 halftime lead and never looking back before 35,000 fans.

Offensive Explosion

The Commodores amassed 635 total yards while limiting the Panthers to 290. Vanderbilt scored on eight consecutive possessions and went perfect 8-for-8 in the red zone.

Quarterback Performance

Player Team Comp-Att Yards TD INT Diego Pavia VAN 18-24 245 1 0 TJ Finley GSU 22-35 176 2 0 Cameran Brown GSU 9-13 82 1 0

Pavia added 86 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, efficiently managing the Vanderbilt offense.

Ground Game Dominance

Vanderbilt rushed for 286 yards (7.7 per carry) with eight touchdowns. Makhilyn Young broke a 60-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, while Blaze Berlowitz added 63 yards and a score.

Running Back Statistics

Player Team Carries Yards Avg TD Long Makhilyn Young VAN 2 64 32.0 1 60 Blaze Berlowitz VAN 4 63 15.8 1 43 Diego Pavia VAN 9 86 9.6 1 16 Rashad Amos GSU 5 25 5.0 0 20

Georgia State managed just 32 rushing yards on 20 attempts (1.6 average).

Key Plays

Jamison Curtis blocked a punt and returned it 4 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, extending the lead to 56-15. Vanderbilt’s defense recorded three sacks and forced multiple punts.

The Commodores converted 6-of-10 third downs while holding Georgia State to 6-of-16, controlling the clock for nearly 30 minutes. Vanderbilt remains undefeated at 4-0.

