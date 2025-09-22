Vanderbilt Crushes Georgia State 70-21

September 20, 2025 – Vanderbilt (4-0) dominated Georgia State (1-3) 70-21 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, building a 42-9 halftime lead and never looking back before 35,000 fans.
Offensive Explosion
The Commodores amassed 635 total yards while limiting the Panthers to 290. Vanderbilt scored on eight consecutive possessions and went perfect 8-for-8 in the red zone.
Quarterback Performance
|Player
|Team
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Diego Pavia
|VAN
|18-24
|245
|1
|0
|TJ Finley
|GSU
|22-35
|176
|2
|0
|Cameran Brown
|GSU
|9-13
|82
|1
|0
Pavia added 86 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, efficiently managing the Vanderbilt offense.
Ground Game Dominance
Vanderbilt rushed for 286 yards (7.7 per carry) with eight touchdowns. Makhilyn Young broke a 60-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, while Blaze Berlowitz added 63 yards and a score.
Running Back Statistics
|Player
|Team
|Carries
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Long
|Makhilyn Young
|VAN
|2
|64
|32.0
|1
|60
|Blaze Berlowitz
|VAN
|4
|63
|15.8
|1
|43
|Diego Pavia
|VAN
|9
|86
|9.6
|1
|16
|Rashad Amos
|GSU
|5
|25
|5.0
|0
|20
Georgia State managed just 32 rushing yards on 20 attempts (1.6 average).
Key Plays
Jamison Curtis blocked a punt and returned it 4 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, extending the lead to 56-15. Vanderbilt’s defense recorded three sacks and forced multiple punts.
The Commodores converted 6-of-10 third downs while holding Georgia State to 6-of-16, controlling the clock for nearly 30 minutes. Vanderbilt remains undefeated at 4-0.
Please join our FREE Newsletter