Vanderbilt Capture Third Straight Win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt football outlasted Ball State 24-14 on Saturday night in the first meeting between the two programs, giving the Commodores their best start since opening the 2008 season 5-0.

The victory marks the Dores’ first three-game win streak in a single season since 2017, and is also the best home start since going 6-0 in 1982.

Vanderbilt, who received votes in the most recent polls, hosts No. 1/1 Texas at FirstBank Stadium next Saturday. The matchup comes nearly 100 years after the Longhorns last visited Nashville, a 14-6 Commodore victory in 1925. Kickoff is set for an afternoon time of 2:30-3:30 p.m. CT.

Source: Vanderbilt

