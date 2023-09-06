Vanderbilt Bowling Wins Tolbert Cup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt athletic administrators announced that the winner of the Tolbert Cup for the 2022-23 school year was the bowling team. This award is presented annually to the varsity program with the best combination of community service, athletic performance and academic achievement.

When 400-meter hurdler Ryan Tolbert won Vanderbilt’s first individual national championship in 1997, school officials looked for a way to honor her all-around excellence. The result was creation of the Tolbert Cup, designed to be one of the top internal honors in Vanderbilt’s Athletic Department.

The bowling team won the NCAA Championship last April and compiled a 3.526 team grade point average and several community service projects.

This is the second time the bowling team has won the Tolbert Cup, having first won the award after the 2012–13 academic year.

Source: Vanderbilt Sports

