Vanderbilt Bowling to Open Season in Wisconsin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After a busy offseason, defending national champion Vanderbilt will travel to Wisconsin to open its 2023-24 season at Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Warhawk Classic Friday through Sunday at Madison’s Dream Lanes.

Tournament format

Friday – five traditional games beginning at 11 a.m.

Saturday – two traditional games followed by three five-game Baker matches beginning at 9:25 a.m.

Sunday – four five-game Baker games beginning at 8:30 a.m.



Teams will play each other twice with total pinfall over the 14 matches determining the final standings.

Competing teams (ranking)

Augustana, Aurora, Carroll, Elmhurst, Kentucky Wesleyan, Marian, Wisconsin-Whitewater (19) and Vanderbilt (1). Marian is ranked 12th in the Division II/III preseason poll.

Following from afar

The Commodores will stream all their games on Vanderbilt’s YouTube site.

Dores ranked No. 1

Vanderbilt enters the season ranked No. 1 in the National Tenpin Coaches Association preseason poll.

Vandy to travel everyone

The Commodores plan to travel with all 10 roster members. That includes a trio of talented seniors in Jennifer Loredo, Amanda Naujokas and Caroline Thesier, juniors Kailee Channell, Kaylee Hitt and Paige Peters, sophomores Alyssa Ballard and Victoria Varano and freshmen Natalie Kent and Haley Lindley.

Brushing up with brief bios

Jennifer Loredo – MVP of 2023 NCAA Championship

Amanda Naujokas – Steady performance in NCAA final provided needed spark

Caroline Thesier – Second-team All-American in 2023

Kailee Channell – Returns to line-up from 2022 hip surgery

Kaylee Hitt – Has shined for two years when in the rotation

Paige Peters – Two-time All-American and 2021 National Tenpin Coaches Association Rookie of the Year

Alyssa Ballard – Third-team All-American as a freshman and Southland Bowling League Rookie of the Year

Victoria Varano – Honorable mention All-America, World Games silver medalist

Natalie Kent and Haley Lindley – Making their collegiate debuts

Source: Vanderbilt Sports

More Sports News