Vanderbilt Bowling to Open Season in Wisconsin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After a busy offseason, defending national champion Vanderbilt will travel to Wisconsin to open its 2023-24 season at Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Warhawk Classic Friday through Sunday at Madison’s Dream Lanes.
Tournament format
Friday – five traditional games beginning at 11 a.m.
Saturday – two traditional games followed by three five-game Baker matches beginning at 9:25 a.m.
Sunday – four five-game Baker games beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Teams will play each other twice with total pinfall over the 14 matches determining the final standings.
Competing teams (ranking)
Augustana, Aurora, Carroll, Elmhurst, Kentucky Wesleyan, Marian, Wisconsin-Whitewater (19) and Vanderbilt (1). Marian is ranked 12th in the Division II/III preseason poll.
Following from afar
The Commodores will stream all their games on Vanderbilt’s YouTube site.
Dores ranked No. 1
Vanderbilt enters the season ranked No. 1 in the National Tenpin Coaches Association preseason poll.
Vandy to travel everyone
The Commodores plan to travel with all 10 roster members. That includes a trio of talented seniors in Jennifer Loredo, Amanda Naujokas and Caroline Thesier, juniors Kailee Channell, Kaylee Hitt and Paige Peters, sophomores Alyssa Ballard and Victoria Varano and freshmen Natalie Kent and Haley Lindley.
Brushing up with brief bios
Jennifer Loredo – MVP of 2023 NCAA Championship
Amanda Naujokas – Steady performance in NCAA final provided needed spark
Caroline Thesier – Second-team All-American in 2023
Kailee Channell – Returns to line-up from 2022 hip surgery
Kaylee Hitt – Has shined for two years when in the rotation
Paige Peters – Two-time All-American and 2021 National Tenpin Coaches Association Rookie of the Year
Alyssa Ballard – Third-team All-American as a freshman and Southland Bowling League Rookie of the Year
Victoria Varano – Honorable mention All-America, World Games silver medalist
Natalie Kent and Haley Lindley – Making their collegiate debuts
Source: Vanderbilt Sports
More Sports News