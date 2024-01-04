Vanderbilt Bowling Team USA Trials on Tap

LAS VEGAS, Nev. January 2, 2024 — Five Vanderbilt Commodores will be among the 162 women competing for berths on Team USA and Junior Team USA along with the United States Amateur Championship when competition begins Wednesday at the Gold Coast Bowling Center.

Alyssa Ballard, Kaylee Hitt, Haley Lindley, Caroline Thesier and Victoria Varano will vie for four automatic roster spots plus two at-large picks that are up for grabs as well as the title of U.S. Amateur champion. All five Commodores are veterans of this event where past Vanderbilt bowlers have shined. Thesier and Varano were in the mix last year to reach the stepladder finals, which includes the top three finishers after five long rounds of competition.

Bowling begins Wednesday afternoon and concludes Sunday. The event will be livestreamed on BowlTV, and results will be posted online.

On the heels of the team trials, the remainder of Vanderbilt’s varsity team will arrive as the team will compete in the Stormin’ Blue & White Vegas Classic, which begins Monday.

Source: Vanderbilt

