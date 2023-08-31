Vanderbilt Bowling Sets 2023-24 Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — National champion Vanderbilt has released its 2023-24 season schedule, and it includes seven repeat tournaments and three new additions to last year’s slate of events.

“This could be the most challenging schedule we’ve ever had, and that is what we intended” head coach John Williamson said. “We try to challenge our team every year, and I think this schedule does that.”

The Commodores will open the season on Oct. 20–22 at the Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawk Classic and follow that a week later at Sacred Heart’s Destination Orlando event in Florida.

The fall tournament schedule continues with Stephen F. Austin’s MOTIV Ladyjack back in Wisconsin on Nov. 10–12 and concludes with Maryland-Eastern Shore’s Hawk Classic on Nov. 17–19, a traditional event being held in Woodbridge, Virginia, for the first time.

Vanderbilt restarts its season after the winter break at the Stormin’ Blue & White Vegas Classic on Jan. 8–10, followed by familiar trips to the Northeast Classic and Prairie View Invitational.

The Commodores have included a Feb. 16–18 trip to the Mid-Winter Classic in Jonesboro, Arkansas, this season. It’s an event they have attended many times but didn’t a year ago.

The regular season concludes with a trip to the North Carolina A&T Stallings Invitational (Feb. 23–25) and their own Music City Classic (March 15–17).

Vanderbilt will compete in the first Conference USA Championship March 22–24, at a location to be determined. This is a planned transition from the Southland Bowling League, which the Commodores had won four times since its inception in 2015.

The NCAA Regionals are scheduled for April 4–7, and the NCAA Championship is April 11–14 in Detroit.

Source: Vanderbilt Bowling

MORE SPORTS NEWS