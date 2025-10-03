Vanderbilt Bowling Ranked Preseason at No. 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The National Tenpin Coaches Association announced its preseason poll, in which the Vanderbilt bowling team was ranked third.

The Commodores received seven first-place votes and check in behind top-ranked Jacksonville State and No. 2 Nebraska. Defending national champion Youngstown State and 2025 CUSA champion Wichita State round out the top five.

Vanderbilt returns three All-Americans to its lineup and has added a talented group of freshmen and one second-team All-American transfer.

Victoria Varano, a three-time All-American and two-time All-Conference USA honoree, is back for her senior season alongside 2022-23 third-team All-American and Southland Bowling League Newcomer of the Year Alyssa Ballard. Additional notable returners for the Dores include 2023-24 All-America honorable mention Haley Lindley and Sydney Bohn, named to the 2024-25 NTCA All-Rookie First Team.

Junior Dannielle Henderson joins the Commodores this season as a transfer from NCAA runner-up Jax State. While competing for the Gamecocks, Henderson garnered second-team All-America honors and All-CUSA honors. Vandy’s freshman class includes 2025 U.S. Amateur champion Katelyn Abigania, two-time Junior Team USA member Avery Domaguin and three-time Dexter High School All-American Tamia Yeager.

During the 2024-25 season, the Commodores won two regular season tournament titles at the Prairie View A&M Invitational and the North Carolina A&T Stallings Invitational. Vanderbilt qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the 19th consecutive year, advancing to the Lansing Regional final before falling to Wichita State.

Vanderbilt bowling’s 2025-26 season kicks off on Oct. 17 when the Commodores compete at the Chelsea Gilliam Penguin Classic in Youngstown, Ohio.

The full top-25 poll can be found at ntcabowling.com.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email