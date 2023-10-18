Vanderbilt Basketball Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

October 17, 2023 – Single-game tickets for all Vanderbilt women’s basketball and nonconference single game tickets for Commodore men’s basketball are available for pre-sale for National Commodore Club members Tuesday and to the general public Thursday. Men’s basketball tickets start at $10 and women’s tickets start at $5.

Pepsi Four Packs are also available for select games. The deal includes four tickets, four soft drinks, two hot dogs and two popcorns. Prices begin at $25 for women’s games and $50 for men’s games. To see available games and for more information on men’s Pepsi Four Packs click HERE and for women’s Pepsi Four Packs click HERE.

On the men’s side, the SEC Memorial Magic Pass provides access to all nine home SEC games for $150. The seat location for each game will be randomly assigned from remaining inventory 24-48 hours prior to tipoff. Tickets are non-transferable and cannot be resold. For more information on the SEC Memorial Magic Pass click HERE.

In addition, the promotional schedule has been announced for both programs. To view the men’s promotional schedule click HERE and for the women’s schedule click HERE.

Season tickets, mini-plans, and the men’s “Won and One” tickets are all still available for purchase.

SEC men’s basketball single-game tickets will go on sale to NCC members Nov. 28 and to the general public Nov. 30.

Source: Vanderbilt Sports

