Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report – May 20, 2024

Vanderbilt won the series finale over No. 2 Kentucky on Saturday at Kentucky Proud Park after falling in the first two games.

SEASON STATS

SEC STATS

Overall Record: 35-20, 13-17 SEC

Streak: W1

Last Week’s Results (1-2)

Thursday, May 16 at #2 Kentucky – L, 5-10

Friday, May 17 at #2 Kentucky – L, 7-17 (7 inn.)

Saturday, May 18 at #2 Kentucky – W, 12-4

This Week (All times central)

Tuesday, May 21 vs. Florida – 4:30 p.m. CT (SEC Tournament – Hoover, Ala.)

Commodore Notes

Vanderbilt won the series finale over No. 2 Kentucky on Saturday at Kentucky Proud Park after falling in the first two games. The Dores pushed 12 runs across on 16 hits Saturday led by RJ Austin, Matthew Polk and Calvin Hewett with three hits each. Hewett paced the offense with three runs driven in. Polk scored a season-high four times. Vandy used three arms in the win with JD Thompson holding the Wildcats to two runs on five hits and totaled seven strikeouts. Devin Futrell earned his 20th career win with 2.2 innings of work and Miller Green held Kentucky scoreless over the final 1.2 innings.

Vanderbilt heads to Hoover, Alabama, for the 2024 SEC Tournament as the No. 8 seed and will meet ninth-seeded Florida on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the opening round. Vanderbilt and Florida last met April 18-20 in Nashville with the Dores winning the series, two games to one.

Source: Vanderbilt

