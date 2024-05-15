Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report – May 13, 2024

Vanderbilt went 2-2 on the week with wins over Louisville and No. 1 Tennessee.

SEASON STATS

SEC STATS

Overall Record: 34-18, 12-15 SEC

Streak: W1

Last Week’s Results (2-2)

Tuesday, May 7 vs. Louisville – W, 4-2

Friday, May 10 vs. #1 Tennessee – L, 4-8

Saturday, May 11 vs. #1 Tennessee – L, 6-7

Sunday, May 12 vs. #1 Tennessee – W, 3-0

This Week (All times central)

Thursday, May 16 at #2 Kentucky – 5:30 p.m. CT

Friday, May 17 at #2 Kentucky – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 18 at #2 Kentucky – 11 a.m. (SEC Network)

Commodore Notes

Vanderbilt went 2-2 on the week with wins over Louisville and No. 1 Tennessee.

The Commodores hosted Louisville on Tuesday night at Hawkins Field and defeated the Cardinals, 4-2, to win the Battle of the Barrel for the second consecutive season. Vanderbilt starting pitcher Devin Futrell earned the win with 5.0 innings of work. Futrell held Louisville to one run on three hits and struck out six batters. Miller Green took over on the mound in the ninth inning with the bases loaded and ended the game with a strikeout to earn his third save on the season. Jonathan Vastine homered in the win, hitting his second leadoff homer on the season in the first inning.

The Dores hosted top-ranked Tennessee to close out the 2024 home slate at Hawkins Field. Tennessee took the first two games but Vanderbilt handed the Volunteers their first shutout on the season in the series finale on Sunday. JD Thompson and Devin Futrell combined for a shutout as the Commodores won 3-0. Thompson and Futrell held the Volunteers to season lows in both hits and runs and combined for 14 strikeouts. Thompson earned the win with 6.0 innings of work. The southpaw matched his career mark with nine strikeouts and held Tennessee to just two hits. For his efforts, Thompson was recognized by the SEC at the Co-Pitcher of the Week.

Alan Espinal hit a two-run homer in the first inning Sunday to give the Vandy pitching staff all the run support it would need.

Vanderbilt wraps up the regular season this weekend at No. 2 Kentucky. The three-game series in Lexington begins Thursday. Game 3 on Saturday will air on SEC Network.

Stats Spotlight

Team

Doubles (110) – 2nd in SEC, 34th in DI

ERA (4.82) – 6th in SEC, 47th in DI

Hits Allowed per Nine Innings (7.86) – 3rd in SEC, 12th in DI

Shutouts (4) – 5th in SEC, 17th in DI

Stolen Bases (84) – 2nd in SEC, 38th in DI

Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio (2.68) – 6th in SEC, 17th in DI

Strikeouts per Nine Innings (10.5) – 6th in SEC, 14th in DI

WHIP (1.31) – 5th in SEC, 16th in DI

Walks Allowed per Nine Innings (3.91) – 5th in SEC, 46th in DI

Individual

Hits Allowed per Nine Innings Bryce Cunningham (7.00) – 6th in SEC, 60th in DI

Sacrifice Bunts Jonathan Vastine (8) – 2nd in SEC, 40th in DI

Stolen Bases RJ Austin (23) – 2nd in SEC, 35th in DI Calvin Hewett (19) – 6th in SEC, 75th in DI

Strikeouts Carter Holton (96) – 3rd in SEC, 18th in DI Bryce Cunningham (87) – 7th in SEC, 42nd in DI

Strikeouts per Nine Innings Carter Holton (12.77) – 4th in SEC, 23rd in DI Bryce Cunningham (11.08) – 10th in SEC, 60th in DI

WHIP Bryce Cunningham (1.16) – 6th in SEC, 68th in DI Carter Holton (1.23) – 11th in SEC



