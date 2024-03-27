Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report – March 25, 2024

Vanderbilt went 1-3 last week, beating Belmont on Tuesday at First Horizon Park before dropping the series at South Carolina over the weekend.

SEASON STATS

SEC STATS

Overall Record: 19-6, 3-3 SEC

Streak: L3

Last Week’s Results (1-3)

Tuesday, March 19 vs. Belmont – W, 3-1

Friday, March 22 at South Carolina – L, 4-8

Saturday, March 23 at South Carolina – L, 3-8

Sunday, March 24 at South Carolina – L, 2-10

This Week (All times central)

Tuesday, March 26 vs. Valparaiso – 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 28 vs. Missouri – 6 p.m.

Friday, March 29 vs. Missouri – 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 vs. Missouri – 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

Commodore Notes

Logan Poteet homered Tuesday to open the scoring against the Bruins. Ethan McElvain threw four shutout innings and struck out three while allowing three hits and Davis Diaz collected a pair of hits as the Dores would go on to win 3-1.

Due to rain on Friday, Vanderbilt and South Carolina began the series Saturday with a doubleheader. Carter Holton started Game 1 and struck out 10 batters over six innings, allowing just two runs on three hits. Holton has turned in quality starts in consecutive outings and has recorded nine or more strikeouts in three straight starts. The southpaw surpassed the 200-strikeout mark on Saturday, finishing the day with 202. He entered the week ranked sixth among active SEC pitchers in career strikeouts and is second among active SEC pitchers who have spent their entire careers at SEC institutions. Matthew Polk homered and doubled in the Game 1 loss.

South Carolina won Game 2 of the doubleheader and in the finale on Sunday, took advantage of an error to push four unearned runs across as part of a six-run first inning. The Gamecocks would go on to win 10-2.

Vanderbilt returns home this week to host Valparaiso at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Dores then welcome Missouri to town for a three-game series beginning Thursday. Game 3 on Saturday will air on SEC Network.

Stat Rankings

Team

Batting Average (.307) – 4th in SEC, 39th in DI

Double Plays (15) – 3rd in SEC

Doubles (57) – 2nd in SEC, 20th in DI

Fielding Percentage (0.978) – 4th in SEC, 31st in DI

Hits (261) – 3rd in SEC, 25th in DI

Hits Allowed per nine innings (7.68) – 7th in SEC, 16th in DI

Stolen Bases (55) – 1st in SEC, 13th in DI

Individual

Doubles Jonathan Vastine (9) – 5th in SEC Davis Diaz (8) – 8th in SEC Troy LaNeve (8) – 8th in SEC

Stolen Bases RJ Austin (15) – 2nd in SEC, 8th in DI Calvin Hewett (14) – 3rd in SEC, 11th in DI

Strikeouts Carter Holton (49) – 3rd in SEC, 16th in DI Bryce Cunningham (45) – 6th in SEC, 28th in DI

Walks Allowed per nine innings Devin Futrell (1.50) – 4th in SEC, 44th in DI



Source: Vanderbilt

