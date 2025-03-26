Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report – March 24, 2025

SEASON STATS

Overall Record: 19-5, 4-2 SEC

Streak: W4

Last Week’s Results (4-0)

Tuesday, March 18 vs. Belmont – W, 13-2 (7 inn.)

Thursday, March 20 vs. Texas A&M – W, 5-3

Friday, March 21 vs. Texas A&M – W, 3-1

Saturday, March 22 vs. Texas A&M – W, 8-5

This Week (All times central)

Tuesday, March 25 vs. Eastern Kentucky – 6 p.m.

Friday, March 28 vs. #2 Arkansas – 6 p.m. – SEC Network

Saturday, March 29 vs. #2 Arkansas – 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 30 vs. #2 Arkansas – 1 p.m.

Commodore Notes

Vanderbilt went 4-0 on the week to kick off a nine-game homestand. The Commodores run-ruled Belmont on Tuesday before sweeping Texas A&M at Hawkins Field to improve to 15-0 at home this season, matching the program’s best home start since 2007.

The Commodore pitching staff registered 56 strikeouts over 34.0 innings including a staggering 49 strikeouts in three games against Texas A&M. Vandy’s staff leads the nation in hits allowed per nine innings (6.13), is second in D1 in strikeouts per nine innings (12.6) and is second nationally in WHIP (1.09). Vandy’s four starting pitchers this week issued just one walk to 29 strikeouts.

Offensively, four Commodores tallied five hits on the week. Mike Mancini hit .455 (5-for-11) with a grand slam Tuesday vs. Belmont. Riley Nelson scored five times and homered in Vandy’s win over Texas A&M on Saturday. Nelson also hit three doubles. Jacob Humphrey homered twice and drove in four runs while scoring five times and stealing four bases.

Next up for the Commodores is a Tuesday contest against Eastern Kentucky at 6 p.m. The Commodores then host No. 2 Arkansas for a three-game series beginning Friday.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email