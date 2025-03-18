Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report – March 17, 2025

SEASON STATS

Overall Record: 15-5, 1-2 SEC

Streak:L1

Last Week’s Results (2-2)

Tuesday, March 11 vs. Valparaiso – W, 12-0 (7 inn.)

Friday, March 14 at #25 Auburn – L, 2-6

Saturday, March 15 at #25 Auburn – W, 8-6

Sunday, March 16 at #25 Auburn – L, 6-7

This Week (All times central)

Tuesday, March 18 vs. Belmont – 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 20 vs. Texas A&M – 6 p.m. – SEC Network

Friday, March 21 vs. Texas A&M – 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 22 vs. Texas A&M – 2 p.m.

Commodore Notes

Vanderbilt split its four games last week, run-ruling Valparaiso at Hawkins Field on Tuesday before taking one of three at No. 25 Auburn over the weekend.

Vandy used seven arms in the win over Valpo, combining to hold the Beacons to three hits while striking out 11. Connor Fennell, Matthew Shorey, Levi Huesman, England Bryan and Tommy O’Rourke did not allow a hit over the final 4.0 innings. Colin Barczi went 2-for-3 and scored three times. Riley Nelson went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI and scored twice.

Auburn won the series opener on Friday but the Commodores evened the series Saturday with an 8-6 win. The Tigers used a grand slam in the eighth inning Sunday to win the series.

Six different Commodores picked up an RBI in Saturday’s win and Vandy’s eight runs were scored by eight different players. RJ Austin and Brodie Johnston led the offense with two doubles and two RBI each.

For the week, Johnston and Nelson tied for the team lead in hits with six apiece. Johnston also drove in four runs and hit three doubles. Jonathan Vastine led the team in RBI with five.

Vanderbilt begins a nine-game homestand Tuesday against Belmont. Tuesday’s game will be the third annual All 4 Lou Showdown, raising money for the Live Like Lou Fund for ALS Research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC). First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and a portion of the ticket proceeds will go towards the Live Like Lou Fund, named for Lou Gehrig whose jersey was the first to be retired by Major League Baseball after his diagnosis with ALS in 1939.

SEC action continues this weekend as Vanderbilt hosts Texas A&M for a three-game series Thursday-Saturday. Thursday’s series opener will air on SEC Network.

Source: Vandy

