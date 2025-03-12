Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report – March 10, 2025

SEASON STATS

Overall Record: 13-3, 0-0 SEC

Streak: W4

Last Week’s Results (4-0)

Tuesday, March 4 vs. Evansville – Canceled

Wednesday, March 5 vs. St. Bonaventure – W, 14-1 (7 inn.)

Friday, March 7 vs. Xavier – W, 15-3 (7 inn.)

Saturday, March 8 vs. Xavier – W, 6-1

Sunday, March 9 vs. Xavier – W, 4-0

This Week (All times central)

Tuesday, March 11 vs. Valparaiso – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, March 14 at #25 Auburn – 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 15 #25 Auburn – 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 16 #25 Auburn – 2 p.m.

Commodore Notes

Vanderbilt won all four of its games this week at Hawkins Field to improve to 13-3 on the season and 10-0 at home. The Commodores run-ruled St. Bonaventure on Wednesday before sweeping Xavier over the weekend.

Brodie Johnston was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week after becoming the first Commodore since at least 2011 to hit two home runs in one inning on Friday against Xavier. The freshman hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning before launching a walk-off grand slam later in the same frame to send the Dores home with a 15-3, run-rule win.

For the week, Johnston went 6-for-15 (.400) with two home runs, a double, nine RBI and five runs scored.

The pitching staff also put together a highlight-worthy performance. Vandy’s arms totaled 55 strikeouts over 32.0 innings and allowed just five earned runs and 13 hits. JD Thompson and Cody Bowker each reached the 10-strikeout mark in their respective starts. Sawyer Hawks made two appearances on the week, striking out nine batters over 4.0 scoreless frames.

Vanderbilt hosts Valparaiso on Tuesday at 4:30 before hitting the road to begin SEC play with a three-game series at Auburn this weekend.

Source: Vanderbilt

