Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report – April 22, 2024

Vanderbilt went 3-1 last week with a midweek win at Lipscomb and a series win at Hawkins Field over Florida.

Overall Record: 29-11, 10-8 SEC

Streak: L1

Last Week’s Results (3-1)

Tuesday, April 16 at Lipscomb – W, 15-4 (7 inn.)

Thursday, April 18 vs. Florida – W, 10-5

Friday, April 19 vs. Florida – W, 5-2

Saturday, April 20 vs. Florida – L, 2-6

This Week (All times central)

Tuesday, April 23 vs. UT Martin – 6 p.m.

Friday, April 26 vs. Mississippi State – 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 vs. Mississippi State – 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 28 vs. Mississippi State – 1 p.m.

Commodore Notes

Vanderbilt went 3-1 last week with a midweek win at Lipscomb and a series win at Hawkins Field over Florida. The Dores run-ruled Lipscomb 15-4 in seven innings Tuesday at Ken Dugan Field. The Commodores scored four runs in both the first and third innings and six runs in the fifth to pull away. Four different Commodores posted a multi-hit night led by Jayden Davis and Matthew Polk with three hits each. Davis drove in three runs along with Logan Poteet, who hit a three-run homer. Davis also scored three times to pace the offense. On the mound, Brennan Seiber picked up the win with three innings of work. The freshman totaled five strike outs and didn’t allow an earned run.

Vandy hosted Florida for three games beginning Thursday, winning the first two before falling in Saturday’s finale. Vanderbilt won the series opener over Florida, 10-5, Thursday night at Hawkins Field behind a season-high four home runs. RJ Austin, Davis Diaz, Alan Espinal and Troy LaNeve each homered for the Commodores. Austin and Diaz drove in three runs each and Austin finished just a single shy of hitting for the cycle. On the mound, Bryce Cunningham improved to 5-2 on the season with 6.0 innings of work. The righty held Florida to three runs on five hits and totaled seven strikeouts.

Vanderbilt claimed a series win over Florida on Friday night with a 5-2 victory. Starting pitcher Carter Holton struck out 10 Gators over seven innings en route to his sixth win on the season. Holton didn’t issue a walk and held Florida to two runs on four hits. The southpaw has recorded 10 or more strikeouts in four of his nine starts this season. At the plate, the Commodores totaled 10 hits, highlighted by an Alan Espinal home run and four combined doubles by Jayden Davis and Troy LaNeve.

This week the Commodores host UT Martin at 6 p.m. Tuesday before welcoming Mississippi State to Hawkins Field for a three-game series beginning Friday. Vandy is 14-1 vs. UT Martin since the first meeting in 1995. The two programs last met during the 2021 season with Vanderbilt winning 5-4.

Stats Spotlight

Team

Batting Average (.298) – 5th in SEC, 61st in DI

Double Plays (26) – 2nd in SEC

Doubles (92) – 2nd in SEC, 18th in DI

ERA (4.32) – 6th in SEC, 25th in DI

Hits (395) – 5th in SEC, 61st in DI

Hits Allowed per Nine Innings (7.61) – 3rd in SEC, 9th in DI

Stolen Bases (74) – 2nd in SEC, 31st in DI

Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio (2.89) – 4th in SEC, 9th in DI

Strikeouts per Nine Innings (10.7) – 5th in SEC, 15th in DI

WHIP (1.26) – 5th in SEC, 10th in DI

Walks Allowed per Nine Innings (3.71) – 5th in SEC, 31st in DI

Individual

Doubles Troy LaNeve (13) – 6th in SEC Jonathan Vastine (13) – 6th in SEC

Hits Allowed per Nine Innings Carter Holton (6.75) – 9th in SEC, 64th in DI

Stolen Bases RJ Austin (19) – 2nd in SEC, 32nd in DI Calvin Hewett (18) – 4th in SEC, 45th in DI

Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio Carter Holton (4.76) – 5th in SEC, 47th in DI Bryce Cunningham (3.79) – 11th in SEC

Strikeouts Carter Holton (81) – 2nd in SEC, 11th in DI Bryce Cunningham (72) – 5th in SEC, 34th in DI

WHIP Carter Holton (1.06) – 6th in SEC, 50th in DI Bryce Cunningham (1.19) – 12th in SEC, 136th in DI



