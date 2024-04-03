Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report – April 1, 2024

April 1, 2024 – Vanderbilt went 4-0 last week to move to 26-6 on the season and 6-3 in the SEC. The Commodores defeated Valparaiso 3-2 on Tuesday before sweeping the three-game series vs. Missouri.

Overall Record: 23-6, 6-3 SEC

Streak: W4

Last Week's Results

Tuesday, March 26 vs. Valparaiso – W, 3-2

Thursday, March 28 vs. Missouri – W, 3-1

Friday, March 29 vs. Missouri – W, 4-0

Saturday, March 30 vs. Missouri – W, 3-1

This Week (All times central)

Tuesday, April 2 vs. WKU – 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 4 at #18 LSU – 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Friday, April 5 at #18 LSU – 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Saturday, April 6 at #18 LSU – 2 p.m.

Commodore Notes

Vandy’s pitching staff allowed two earned runs in the four games for a 0.50 ERA. On Tuesday, Ethan McElvain allowed one run on two hits over six innings. Thursday, Greysen Carter went 8.1 innings for the longest outing of his career. Carter struck out 11, also a career mark, and held Missouri to no earned runs on three hits. Bryce Cunningham followed on Friday with a career-high 12 strikeouts over seven scoreless frames. Cunningham was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week and allowed only three baserunners in his fourth win on the season. Carter Holton registered eight strikeouts in his start on Saturday, allowing one earned run. Out of the pen, Miller Green appeared in three of the four games, tossing 4.1 innings. Green didn’t allow a hit or a run and picked up a save.

At the plate, Davis Diaz led the Vandy offense with five hits including a home run, double and five RBI. RJ Austin also tallied five hits with a double, two RBI and a stolen base. In Tuesday’s win over Valparaiso, Matt Ossenfort hit his first collegiate home run.

Up next for the Commodores is a Tuesday night meeting with Western Kentucky at Hawkins Field at 6 p.m. Vanderbilt then goes back on the road to #18 LSU for a three-game series beginning Thursday. Thursday’s game will air on ESPN2 while Friday’s game will be on SEC Network. The series finale on Saturday will be streamed on SECN+.

Stat Rankings

Team

Doubles (66) – 2nd in SEC, 16th in DI

ERA (3.61) – 3rd in SEC, 6th in DI

Fielding Percentage (0.979) – 5th in SEC, 24th in DI

Hits (291) – 4th in SEC, 28th in DI

Hits Allowed per Nine Innings (7.02) – 3rd in SEC, 4th in DI

Stolen bases (59) – 2nd in SEC, 16th in DI

Strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.88) – 4th in SEC, 15th in DI

WHIP (1.19) – 4th in SEC, 7th in DI

Individual

Doubles Jonathan Vastine (11) – 4th in SEC, 44th in DI

ERA Bryce Cunningham (2.87) – 10th in SEC

Hits RJ Austin (39) – 10th in SEC

Hits Allowed per Nine Innings Bryce Cunningham (5.97) – 7th in SEC, 49th in DI

Saves Ryan Ginther (4) – 3rd in SEC, 35th in DI Brennan Seiber (4) – 3rd in SEC, 35th in DI

Stolen Bases RJ Austin (16) – 2nd in SEC, 13th in DI Calvin Hewett (15) – 3rd in SEC, 27th in DI

Strikeouts Bryce Cunningham (57) – 3rd in SEC, 12th in DI Carter Holton (57) – 3rd in SEC, 12th in DI

WHIP Carter Holton (1.03) – 6th in SEC, 52nd in DI Bryce Cunningham (1.06) – 8th in SEC, 71st in DI



