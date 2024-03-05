Vanderbilt Baseball Week 3 Report

Here is the Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report for March 4, 2024.

SEASON STATS

Overall Record: 10-3, 0-0 SEC

Streak: W5

Last Week’s Results (5-0)

Tuesday, February 27 vs. Indiana State – W, 20-4 (7 inn.)

Wednesday, February 28 vs. Evansville – W, 7-3

Friday, March 1 vs. Louisiana* – W, 7-4

Saturday, March 2 vs. Houston* – W, 3-1

Sunday, March 3 vs. Texas* – W, 14-11

* – Minute Maid Park – Houston, Texas

This Week (All times central)

Tuesday, March 5 vs. Eastern Michigan – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, March 8 vs. Illinois State – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 vs. Illinois State – 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 vs. Illinois State – 1 p.m.

Commodore Notes

Vanderbilt went 5-0 on the week including three wins at the Astros Foundation College Classic in Houston over the weekend. Vandy’s 64 hits last week were tied with North Carolina for most in DI. The Commodores hit .376 over the five-game stretch, second best in the SEC and eighth nationally. Camden Kozeal led all DI hitters with 14 hits and received SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

