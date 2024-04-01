Vanderbilt Baseball Sweeps Missouri

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – March 30, 2024 – Vanderbilt finished off a three-game sweep of Missouri with a 3-1 win Saturday at Hawkins Field.

For the fourth consecutive game, Vanderbilt’s starting pitcher turned in a quality start. Carter Holton went seven innings on Saturday, striking out eight and holding Missouri to one run on five hits.

For the series, Vandy’s pitching staff registered a 0.33 ERA. The Dores used six pitchers in the series and totaled 36 strikeouts over 27 innings while allowing just one earned run.

Source: Vanderbilt

