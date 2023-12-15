Vanderbilt Baseball Releases 2024 Game Times

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt baseball announced game times Thursday for its 36 home contests for the upcoming 2024 season.

Weekday games up until Daylight Savings will begin at 4:30 p.m. Weekday games for the remainder of the season will start at 6 p.m. beginning with the March 12 contest vs. Indiana.

First pitch for Saturday games will be at 2 p.m. with Sunday contests set for 1 p.m.

The Sunday series finale vs. Florida Atlantic (Feb. 18) will be a 2 p.m. start and the Saturday, March 9, game against Illinois State will be at 1 p.m.

All times are central and subject to change.

The Dores are coming off a SEC Tournament title in 2023 and will begin the 2024 season at Hawkins Field with a three-game series against Florida Atlantic on Feb. 16-18.

Fans interested in baseball tickets can visit VUCommodores.com and sign up to receive email notifications when tickets become available.

The Vanderbilt baseball program is set to host its annual team banquet Feb. 10 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville. Head coach Tim Corbin will introduce the 2024 student-athletes and staff while also celebrating the program’s accomplishments from the 2023 season and individual award winners from the campaign.

Tickets for the banquet are available by clicking here and can also be purchased at the ticket office in McGugin Center.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News