Vanderbilt Baseball Earns No. 1 Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt baseball earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history, the NCAA announced Monday.

The 2025 SEC Tournament champions will host the Nashville Regional this weekend featuring Louisville, East Tennessee State and Wright State.

The Commodores have been awarded a national seed eight times in program history. This marks the second No. 1 overall seed for Vandy, the first coming in 2007. This is the fourth national seed in the last six tournaments.

Hawkins Field will host a regional for the 10th time this weekend as Vanderbilt extends its NCAA Tournament appearance streak to 19 consecutive appearances, the longest active streak in Division I.

The Commodores are riding an eight-game win streak into the tournament after going 3-0 in Hoover, Alabama, to win the 2025 SEC Tournament on Sunday.

Postseason baseball in the Music City begins Friday. More details on the Nashville Regional schedule will be announced at a later time.

Source: Vanderbilt

