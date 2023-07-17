Vanderbilt Athletics Mr. C’s Kids Club Memberships On Sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Membership to Mr. C’s Kids Club is now on sale it was announced by Vanderbilt Athletics on Tuesday.

All children 12-and-under are eligible to become members and can enjoy a number of exclusive benefits and offers. Mr. C’s Kids Club memberships are valid until June 30, 2024.

Benefits of becoming a Mr. C’s Kids Club member include a membership card, lanyard, T-shirt, bucket hat, water bottle and a bookmark. Kids Club members will also be invited to exclusive events during the membership year, including a kickoff tailgate, with more details to come.

Mr. C’s Kids Club members will also receive free admission to Commodore football games against Hawai’I (Aug. 26) and Missouri (Sept. 30) this fall, as well as to all women’s basketball home games. Members will also receive free admission to select men’s basketball and baseball games, to be announced later.

There will be experience opportunities throughout the year for members such as Mr. C’s Junior Commodore of the Game at football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball contests and Mr. C’s Junior Announcer of the Game at baseball.

Monthly newsletters with activity sheets and a birthday message from Mr. C will also be sent to members.

For more information contact riley.b.fitzpatrick@vanderbilt.edu or click HERE.

Source: Vandy Athletics

