Vanderbilt Athletics Announces Special Ticket Offers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt Athletics has announced a series of special ticket offers to help Commodore fans celebrate the holiday season.

The series of weekly offers begins Monday and runs through the end of December with ticket deals for men’s and women’s basketball and the 2025 football season, as well as a special offer for Mr. C’s Kids’ Club.

Each week through the end of December will feature one or more special offers available only during the specified window.

The offers must be purchased online.

Nov. 25-Dec. 1

· Men’s Basketball vs. Tennessee Tech on Nov. 29 – $10 tickets in Sections 2F and 2L ($20 value)

· Women’s Basketball vs. Appalachian State on Dec. 1 – $3 tickets in sections A-F and L ($5 value)

· Mr. C’s Kids’ Club Memberships for $25 ($45 value)

Dec. 2-8

· Men’s Basketball vs. The Citadel on Dec. 18 – $10 tickets in the student section ($30 value)

Dec. 12-30

· 2025 Football home-opener tickets – $20 in Sections A, U or V (seat will be assigned at a later date)

Note: The date and opponent for the home opener will be announced in advance of this deal becoming available.

· Women’s Basketball vs. Alabama A&M on Dec. 29 – $3 tickets in Sections A-F and L ($5 value)

· Men’s Basketball vs. New Orleans on Dec. 30 – $10 tickets in the student section ($30 value)

· Women’s Basketball vs. Kentucky on Jan. 5 – All tickets are $1 and can be purchased here

Fans should note that additional fees will apply on all sales, which are final and non-refundable.

