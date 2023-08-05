Vanderbilt Athletics Announces 2023 Game Promotions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt athletics has announced its game themes and promotions for the 2023 football season.

SEC football opens at FirstBank Stadium this season as Clark Lea’s Commodores are the only team in the league to take the field Week 0 when Hawai’i visits on Aug. 26. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. with a celebration of the Vandy United campaign, Band Day and Youth Sports Day. There will also be a giveaway of glow sticks and hard hats for early-arriving fans.

Aug. 26 Hawai’i Vandy United Celebration

Band Day

Youth Sports Day Sept. 2 Alabama A&M Heroes Day (Salute to Service; First Responder Appreciation, Medical Personnel Appreciation, Educator Appreciation)

Spirit Day

Scout Day Sept. 23 Kentucky Gold Star Family Day

2008 Music City Bowl Celebration Sept. 30 Missouri Sesquicentennial Celebration

Vanderbilt Faculty/Staff Appreciation

Mr. C’s Reading Club Day

Hilinski’s Hope (Mental Health Awareness Week) Oct. 14 Georgia Family Weekend

2013 Compass Bowl Celebration Nov. 4 Auburn Senior Day

Homecoming Reunion

