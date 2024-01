NASHVILLE, Tenn. January 8, 2024 — Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea has announced Melvin Rice will join the program as an assistant coach, working with safeties.

In addition, Lea has welcomed Steve Gregory as senior consultant/associate defensive coordinator, Garrett Altman as an analyst for the offense and Ian Bures as assistant director of football sports performance.

Full Story: Vanderbilt

