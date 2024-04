NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt Athletics had a total of 38 student-athletes from four sport programs named to the 2023-24 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll as announced Thursday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Individuals qualified to be recognized based on grades from the 2023 Spring, Summer and Fall terms, with sports honored including men’s and women’s basketball, bowling and swimming.

2023-24 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll



Email