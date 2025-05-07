Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to Open This Month in the Gulch

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, the NYC-born and nationally beloved brand known for its made-from-scratch dairy and vegan ice cream, has announced the opening of its next Nashville location in the Gulch on Thursday, May 15. Located at​​ 335 11th Ave. S., the Gulch location is the second Tennessee scoop shop following the opening of the Edgehill Village location in March. A third Nashville location has been confirmed for Germantown as part of the Neuhoff District development at 1316 Adams St., Ste. 111, and is expected to open later this year.

“We’ve been blown away by the response in Nashville since opening in Edgehill Village,” said Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO. “We can’t wait to open in the Gulch. We love being part of neighborhoods where great food is already happening, and we’re excited to team up with Biscuit Love on a collab sundae to kick things off.”

For the Gulch scoop shop, Van Leeuwen has partnered with neighboring businesses and iconic Nashville restaurant, Biscuit Love, to offer an exclusive Biscuit Love Mini B-Roll Sundae during the opening weekend, while supplies last. Additionally, opening day customers can enjoy $1 scoops between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., and the first 100 customers in line will receive free, limited-edition Van Leeuwen totes.

The Gulch store will feature more than 30 of the brand’s signature flavors, including Sicilian Pistachio, Black Cherry Chip and Honeycomb along with custom sundaes, handmade ice cream sandwiches, root beer floats, milkshakes and pints to-go. An extensive selection of Van Leeuwen’s famed vegan flavors, such as Strawberry Shortcake and Peanut Butter Brownie Honeycomb, will also be available.

Van Leeuwen Gulch is located at 335 11th Ave. S.and will be open daily Sunday – Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. On opening day, May 15, the shop will open at 12 p.m.

