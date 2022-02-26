Van Jefferson Reveals Super Bowl Baby Name

Van Jefferson has finally revealed the name of his Super Bowl baby with his wife, Samaria.

The couple welcomed a baby boy on Feb. 12, Super Bowl Sunday. His wife went into labor during the game leaving at halftime.

Initially, they didn’t reveal the name of their baby. The couple appeared on the Today Show saying they were considering Miles or Wynn but recently they just revealed the name Champ to People Magazine.

“We decided on Champ Jefferson,” Van tells PEOPLE. “It’s very fitting. That’s very fitting for the type of situation we just had.”