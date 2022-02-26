Van Jefferson Reveals Super Bowl Baby Name

Van Jefferson has finally revealed the name of his Super Bowl baby with his wife, Samaria.
The couple welcomed a baby boy on Feb. 12, Super Bowl Sunday. His wife went into labor during the game leaving at halftime.
Initially, they didn’t reveal the name of their baby. The couple appeared on the Today Show saying they were considering Miles or Wynn but recently they just revealed the name Champ to People Magazine.
“We decided on Champ Jefferson,” Van tells PEOPLE. “It’s very fitting. That’s very fitting for the type of situation we just had.”
In talking about the meaning of the name, Jefferson told People, “Champ has a meaning of warrior, and I’m all about having meaning [in] a name, so I think that’s a perfect fitting for him.”
The couple, who are high school sweethearts, have a daughter Bella who is five and Van is father to a four-year-old son.
They first announced their latest arrival in September in an Instagram post. Samaria Jefferson shared, “7 years ago, Sept 19, 2014, the day you asked me to be your girlfriend in high school. We went from being high school sweethearts, bringing our firstborn into the world, and then enduring what felt like the toughest, longest breakup. To 7 years later, and that 16-year-old HS girlfriend is now your wife AND mother to our second child together.”