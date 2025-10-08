Van Epps, Behn Win Primaries in TN’s Special Election

The primaries for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District special election were held on October 7, 2025. Former Tennessee General Services Commissioner Matt Van Epps emerged as the Republican nominee, while state Representative Aftyn Behn captured the Democratic nomination.
Van Epps, who received endorsements from President Donald Trump, Governor Bill Lee, and Rep. Jim Jordan, secured a majority in a crowded Republican field. Behn, known for her advocacy on health care access and gun control, won a four-way Democratic contest.
United States House of Representatives District 7 Republican Primary
- Matt Van Epps (R): 19,001
- Jody Barrett (R): 9,335
- Gino Bulso (R): 4,004
- Lee Reeves (R): 1,929
- Mason Foley (R): 1,022
- Stewart Parks (R): 595
- Jason D. Knight (R): 381
- Stuart Cooper (R): 239
- Tres Wittum (R): 133
- Joe Leurs (R): 122
- Adolph Agbeko Dagan (R): 93
United States House of Representatives District 7 Democratic Primary
- Aftyn Behn (D): 8,648
- Darden Hunter Copeland (D): 7,716
- Bo Mitchell (D): 7,492
- Vincent Dixie (D): 7,146
The special general election will be held on December 2, 2025, to fill the seat vacated by Republican Rep. Mark Green. Early voting runs from November 12 to November 26, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is November 22. Voter registration must be completed by November 3 to participate.
Please join our FREE Newsletter