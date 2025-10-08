Van Epps, Behn Win Primaries in TN’s Special Election

The primaries for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District special election were held on October 7, 2025. Former Tennessee General Services Commissioner Matt Van Epps emerged as the Republican nominee, while state Representative Aftyn Behn captured the Democratic nomination.

Van Epps, who received endorsements from President Donald Trump, Governor Bill Lee, and Rep. Jim Jordan, secured a majority in a crowded Republican field. Behn, known for her advocacy on health care access and gun control, won a four-way Democratic contest.

United States House of Representatives District 7 Republican Primary

Matt Van Epps (R): 19,001

Jody Barrett (R): 9,335

Gino Bulso (R): 4,004

Lee Reeves (R): 1,929

Mason Foley (R): 1,022

Stewart Parks (R): 595

Jason D. Knight (R): 381

Stuart Cooper (R): 239

Tres Wittum (R): 133

Joe Leurs (R): 122

Adolph Agbeko Dagan (R): 93

United States House of Representatives District 7 Democratic Primary

Aftyn Behn (D): 8,648

Darden Hunter Copeland (D): 7,716

Bo Mitchell (D): 7,492

Vincent Dixie (D): 7,146

The special general election will be held on December 2, 2025, to fill the seat vacated by Republican Rep. Mark Green. Early voting runs from November 12 to November 26, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is November 22. Voter registration must be completed by November 3 to participate.

