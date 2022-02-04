Valentine’s Perfect Pairing!

We’re excited about this one. After all, what’s better than a great wine and delicious pie. And the two of them paired together? Doesn’t get better than that.

Your Valentine’s day is about to be a tasty treat with this list of recommendations on great wines and delicious pie pairings. Whether you’re feeling a dry white wine, or a tannin forward red, we have the perfect ideas to make this Valentine’s a special one.

Cherry Pie And Syrah

We’ll start on the heavy side with this pairing. Cherry pie is sweet and loaded with flavor. With so much sweetness it might be a good idea to stay away from wines that are full of syrup.

Syrah is the answer. With its spice and a decent dose of tannins, it serves as a savory backdrop to explore the flavors of cherry. Whether you’re after a cherry or sour cherry pie, this pairing will have you coming back for seconds of each. But that’s not such a bad thing…

Chocolate And Port Wine

Valentine’s day might as well be the national holiday for chocolate lovers. One of the more classic pairings on this list, Chocolate pie, and port wine will delight all of your chocolate lovers. Whether you’re in the mood for fudge, chocolate cream, or a mousse pie, the port will complement each of them well. And if you’re unfamiliar, the rich taste of chocolate is matched perfectly by this sweet dessert wine in ways that’ll make you wonder why you haven’t tried them together before.

Peanut Butter and Jell… Pinot Noir

We looked at this pairing and thought about all the ways PB and J sandwiches make sense. There’s good, sound reason as to why they’re tasty, and the same principle applies to this pairing. The peanut butter pie is perfectly complemented by the sweet Pinot Noir, a classic combination of rich, salty goodness and cool, sweet flavors that will liven up your dessert routine for this Valentine’s day.

Apple Pie and Moscato d’Asti

And last, but certainly not least, the ubiquitous, tasty apple pie gets new life. While apple pie is great for the holiday season, it’s also available year-round which makes it a convenient, on-demand treat. The buttery crust and tart apple pie pair well with a fruit-forward wine, and Moscato makes the cut as a great complement to this tasty pie.

We struggled through this one, daydreaming about where we could find the nearest wine and pie combo. But it doesn’t get better than this. With these pairings, you’re on your way to a delicious adventure and thoughtful moments over two treats that complement each other well.

Papa C Pies

We know it’s hard to believe pies and wine are a thing. But don’t take our word for it. Try out any of these delicious pairings and let us know what you think. Papa C Pies offers both tart and pie versions of their sweet dessert pies so you can dive right in.

With both local pickup and shipping available, you’re never too far away to explore these delicious pairings.

Papa C Pies

99 Seaboard Ln #100, Brentwood, TN 37027

(615) 414-3435

