Valentine’s Dinner at Brentwood Place

This Valentine’s Day, treat your sweetheart to an extra special date night. Brentwood Place has you covered with plenty of delicious spots to enjoy a romantic Valentine’s dinner. Whether you want a nice dinner or something simple, there are plenty of restaurants to choose from.

Ludlow & Prime

Ludlow & Prime is a great spot to enjoy your Valentine’s Day dinner. They have a variety of options that will appeal to anyone. Start your meal off with a delicious appetizer like the Big Sur Style Cheese Board, filled with a selection of artisan cheeses, honeycomb, and Marcona almonds. It is a great appetizer to share with your significant other over conversation while waiting on your main courses.

For your main course, try the amazing Pasta Bacchus with shrimp, scallops, and vodka tomato sauce and the Cedar Grilled Salmon with wood-grilled asparagus, yukon gold whipped potatoes, with creme fraiche. You can also grab a plate of delicious, fresh oysters for the two of you to split.

End your night with a marvelous dessert such as the chocolate molten lava cake. Grab two forks and reminisce on your fantastic relationship together over a gooey chocolate cake with hot chocolate sauce and a giant scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.

Grab your reservation for Ludlow & Prime today on OpenTable!

Brick’s Cafe

Brick’s Cafe is a great joint to enjoy a casual, relaxing dinner on Valentine’s Day. Start the evening off with a bit of spice with the Bang Bang Shrimp. This appealing starter is freshly battered, crispy shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce and topped with pico de gallo.

For dinner, you can order a pizza and salad to share. Try their most popular, the Classic Italian Pizza, or their Honey Goat Pizza. Salads are one of the specialties at Brick’s Cafe, so there are plenty of delicious options you can’t go wrong with. The Bowtie Caesar Salad or the Strawberry Salmon Salad are two options you won’t be able to refuse.

For dessert, check out what their dessert of the day is or go with a classic, a brownie and ice cream topped with chocolate sauce and a cherry.

Can’t find a babysitter and want to bring the kids for a family celebration? Brick’s Cafe has plenty of options on its kids menu.

Peter’s Sushi

Peter’s Sushi has a great selection of meals for those who are sushi lovers and even for those who are not! While there are so many types of sushi rolls to choose from, they have plenty of other options available on their menu.

You can start with 2 vegetable egg rolls and a seaweed salad marinated in sesame oil and spices. You can also try one of their mouthwatering soups like their Tom Kha served with your choice of veggies, chicken, or shrimp.

For your main course, there are endless amounts of sushi rolls. Some of their specialty rolls include the Sunshine Roll, BeBe Roll, or Holiday Roll. If you want to mix and match, check out the combination platters to get multiple or grab a couple of plates you can split. If you’re in the mood for noodles you should try an option like their Pad Thai with chicken, shrimp, or both!

Finish off your meal with Mochi Ice Cream in the flavor of your choosing!

LUDLOW & PRIME

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 226B

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-942-5907

BRICK’S CAFE

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 914D

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-373-3399

PETER’S SUSHI

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 912D

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-370-1493