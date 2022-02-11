Valentine’s Day for Your Pet Family!

We love our pets just as much as you do which is why we go above and beyond at our bakery. Especially for Valentine’s Day! It’s the perfect excuse to treat your dog to delicious treats with the finest ingredients available. Whether it’s mixing, baking, or decorating, we go above and beyond to provide the highest quality treats that are both healthy and delicious.

Here are some of our special treats for your purrfect, little Valentine.

Nothing Says Love Like A Cake

We have celebration cakes for every season, but we double down on our delicious cakes for Valentine’s Day. Hook your best buddy up with a tasty valentine’s heart cake made with wheat or grain-free carob or peanut butter. Yogurt frosting and carob decorations round off this popular treat.

If your pup is in the mood for something more traditional, bring home our tasty Strawberry Creme Cake! With wheat flour, carob cake, yogurt frosting, pureed strawberries, and Strawberry Creme cookie crumbs this cake is guaranteed to delight your cute and furry Valentine.

The Pastry Case Is Baked With Love Too

Not sure on what to get your favorite pup? Check out our pastry case. Our high-quality ingredients aren’t just offered in custom treats, and each of our edible gifts are baked to the highest standards. Whether it’s cookies, pupcakes, or cakes, you’re bound to find the perfect gift for your bestest companion.

Selection will vary depending on the bakery you go to but typical Pastry Case treats include: Lovin’ Labrador Cake, Love Bug Lick’n Crunch, Pugs and Kisses Cookies, and last but not least, Red Velvet Cookies.

Conversation Hearts

What’s Valentine’s Day without the iconic conversation heart? Now your puppy can join in on the fun too. Be ready for cheeky dog sayings and delectable treats to remind your furry friend that they’re your favorites.

And of course, conversation hearts are customizable and can be personalized for your favorite furry friends.

These hearts come dipped in vanilla, are made with wheat flour, and are personalized with carob. They’re so tasty, you might be tempted to take a bite.

Not only do these tasty treats make your celebrations special, but they’re also healthy for your dogs and made with ingredients you trust and use in your own kitchen! Each treat is crafted with care, love, and with your pet in mind so you can rest easy knowing your favorite furry friend will enjoy their treat and be delighted with high-quality ingredients.

And if you’re looking for treats for any occasion or no occasion at all, we have you covered. After all, who needs an excuse to treat their favorite fur buddies to delicious snacks and treats?

Three Dog Bakery can handle all your treat needs so your pet can enjoy it without worry!

