Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

Looking for the perfect gift for your significant other this Valentine’s Day? This year, treat your loved one to something extra special from A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa. They have the ideal Valentine’s Day gifts for your special someone that will be sure to make their day memorable.

Bryan Anthonys Jewelry

Pick out the perfect necklace or earrings for your partner. A Moment’s Peace has gorgeous options from Bryan Anthonys that your loved one is sure to adore. Each item comes with an inspirational message on the packaging that helps tell an unforgettable story. Find one that connects to your partner and provides meaning to your relationship.

Barefoot Dreams Blanket

The hot ticket item this Valentine’s Day is an amazingly cozy blanket from Barefoot Dreams. They are impossibly soft and perfect to snuggle up with. Stop by A Moment’s Peace to pick one up today. You don’t want to miss the opportunity to end the perfect night cuddled up on the couch underneath this cozy blanket with your loved one.

Bogg Bags

For a more practical gift, check out the versatile Bogg Bags. As spring break approaches and summer will be here before we know it, it’s the perfect bag to take to the beach to make your vacation less stressful. With the waterproof material and holes, it’s easy to wash off and keeps sand from pooling in the bottom and getting all over your items. The size is also perfect to hold a multitude of items like your towels, sunscreen, and anything else you may need to have a perfect beach day.

Grab a quick-dry towel from Dock & Bay to throw inside for an extra surprise!

Gift of Peace

Want to give that special someone the gift of peace this Valentine’s Day? Head over to A Moment’s Peace in Franklin or visit their website and pick up a gift certificate to show them how extraordinary they are. You can purchase a specific amount or get a certificate for one of the amazing packages that A Moment’s Peace has to offer.

A great option for a Valentine’s Day package that you can both enjoy is a couples massage. It’s an incredible way to spend some quality time together while you relax.

Couple’s Massage

A great way to enjoy each other on Valentine’s Day is to book a couple’s massage for you and your loved one. For the couple’s day of peace, you can choose between a 60 or 90-minute couple’s massage and then you’ll receive a pedicure together.

If you already have your Valentine’s Day booked up, grab a gift certificate to surprise your special someone with on the day and use it in the future.

A Moment’s Peace

Ready to find that perfect gift for your perfect person? Stop by A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa and pick out something they will love this Valentine’s Day. Stop by 9050 Carothers Parkway in Franklin, Tennessee today!