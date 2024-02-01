Valentine’s Day Clay Camp at Centennial High

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Valentine's Day Clay Camp at Centennial High
Photo WCS

After the success of Centennial High’s Kids Clay Camp, the school will host another opportunity on February 9-10, 2024.

In this camp, students will make a Valentine’s Day-themed piece, a card and a surprise craft with the help of CHS art club members. The cost is $25 per camper.

There are three sessions to choose from:

  • February 9 from 5:30-8 p.m.
  • February 10 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • February 10 from 1:30-4 p.m.

To register, fill out the online form. Payment is due at the time of the session. Email CHS art teacher Renee Gary with any questions.

Source: WCS InFocus
More School News

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here