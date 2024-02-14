Valentine’s Day by the Numbers

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from WalletHub

Whether you love it or loathe it, there’s no denying that Valentine’s Day is a big deal. Billions of dollars are spent on the occasion each year, and 2024 will be no exception.

Nevertheless, many people’s budgets will be constrained this year, as 46% of Americans say inflation is affecting their Valentine’s Day plans, according to a nationally representative survey conducted by WalletHub.

Here are a few other facts about Valentine’s Day.

  • Inflation Takes a Bite Out of Romance. 46% of Americans say inflation is affecting their Valentine’s Day plans.
  • V-Day Debt Is Worth It for Some People. Nearly 3 in 10 people think a Valentine’s Day gift is worth going into credit card debt for.
  • Financial Infidelity Hurts. 7 in 10 people think financial infidelity can be worse than cheating.
  • Some People Don’t Expect Purchased Gifts. 24% of Americans don’t expect their Valentine to spend any money on a gift this year.
  • Bad Credit Might Keep You Single. More than 1 in 3 people would not marry someone with a bad WalletScore or bad credit.
  • Bad Spending Habits Stink. 60% of Americans say that irresponsible spending is a bigger turnoff than bad breath.

According to WalletHub’s survey, these are the items people are expected to buy this year:

57% – candy
40% – cards
39% – flowers
32% – evening out
22% – jewelry
21% – clothing
19% – gift card

How much do people plan to spend this Valentine’s?

Nothing – 24%
$1 – $49 – 31%
$50-$100 – 26%
$101+ – 19%

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

