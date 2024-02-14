Valentine’s Day by the Numbers

Whether you love it or loathe it, there’s no denying that Valentine’s Day is a big deal. Billions of dollars are spent on the occasion each year, and 2024 will be no exception.
Nevertheless, many people’s budgets will be constrained this year, as 46% of Americans say inflation is affecting their Valentine’s Day plans, according to a nationally representative survey conducted by WalletHub.
Here are a few other facts about Valentine’s Day.
- Inflation Takes a Bite Out of Romance. 46% of Americans say inflation is affecting their Valentine’s Day plans.
- V-Day Debt Is Worth It for Some People. Nearly 3 in 10 people think a Valentine’s Day gift is worth going into credit card debt for.
- Financial Infidelity Hurts. 7 in 10 people think financial infidelity can be worse than cheating.
- Some People Don’t Expect Purchased Gifts. 24% of Americans don’t expect their Valentine to spend any money on a gift this year.
- Bad Credit Might Keep You Single. More than 1 in 3 people would not marry someone with a bad WalletScore or bad credit.
- Bad Spending Habits Stink. 60% of Americans say that irresponsible spending is a bigger turnoff than bad breath.
According to WalletHub’s survey, these are the items people are expected to buy this year:
57% – candy
40% – cards
39% – flowers
32% – evening out
22% – jewelry
21% – clothing
19% – gift card
How much do people plan to spend this Valentine’s?
Nothing – 24%
$1 – $49 – 31%
$50-$100 – 26%
$101+ – 19%