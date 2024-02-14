Valentine’s Day by the Numbers

Whether you love it or loathe it, there’s no denying that Valentine’s Day is a big deal. Billions of dollars are spent on the occasion each year, and 2024 will be no exception.

Nevertheless, many people’s budgets will be constrained this year, as 46% of Americans say inflation is affecting their Valentine’s Day plans, according to a nationally representative survey conducted by WalletHub.

Here are a few other facts about Valentine’s Day.

According to WalletHub’s survey, these are the items people are expected to buy this year:

57% – candy

40% – cards

39% – flowers

32% – evening out

22% – jewelry

21% – clothing

19% – gift card

How much do people plan to spend this Valentine’s?

Nothing – 24%

$1 – $49 – 31%

$50-$100 – 26%

$101+ – 19%