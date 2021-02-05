Valentine House Opens in Franklin

Valentine House, a new boutique in the Westhaven community, recently opened.

Located at 1012 Westhaven Boulevard in Franklin, the new boutique offers home decor including lamps, artwork, decorative accessories, throws, accent pillows, garden containers, and more.

They are hosting an open house on February 5th 10-5 and Saturday, February 6th 10-2

The shop is owned by Annette Valentine who shared via Instagram, “It is in offering a breath of fresh air for your home that we at Valentine House believe you will be rewarded with a wonderful shopping experience.”

Hours of operation are Tuesday – Thursday, 10 am – 5pm, Saturday, 10 am – 2 pm, and closed on Monday-Sunday.

For the latest updates, visit Instagram here.